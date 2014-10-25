You can read daily news of Global New Light of Myanmar using mobile applications. Download now!

August 31, 2019

Clean Water Scarcity Problem

Luckily, in Myanmar, ground water, river water, lake water, creek water, stream water and rain water are naturally abundant. These are the natural fresh water resources in Myanmar. The vast majority of people do not need to worry about fresh water or portable water which is for daily consumption and household usage. Exceptionally, those who live in arid zone have some problem to get access to the source of potable water. Myanmar has plenty of fresh water resources and salt water resources in their country. However, very few people encounter water scarcity problem in Myanmar. Normally, those who live nearby the river banks can easily take fresh water from the rivers. In the big cities there exist huge reservoirs, which are maintained by  modern  water- treatment system. They supply   sufficient  potable water to city dwellers every day. The water from those reservoirs   is purified and so it is clean. The ground water and surface water exist in these big cities in Myanmar.
Nowadays, purified bottled water is available at affordable price at the markets . The purified bottled water is especially manufactured  for  the  urbanites . This drinking -water is said to be  safe and clean .The  urbanites  use the potable water supplied  by metropolitan water supply station for washing, bathing and flushing  toilet  in their homes. Some people boil  that  water and then cool it and drink it. So Myanmar people are blessed with clean and purified fresh water in the entire country. Since water is important sustaining – element for all living things, we humans must consume and use it properly. We ought not  to waste potable water. We ought  to use it frugally. Besides, it  is the most  essential  element  for everyday- human life.
In some countries, they are lack of fresh water resources  and receive little rainfall. In this circumstance, the people cannot  get safe and clean drinking water so they have to import potable water from foreign countries. For example, Singapore gets rain water, but unfortunately, fresh water resource is not sufficient  for the total  population in it . So they have to use hi-tech in water- treatment system  to purify used and flushed water, and then they reuse  it .Besides this, Singapore imports purified drinking water from a neighboring country in order to fulfill the requirement  of the public demand.
Nowadays, clean water scarcity becomes one of the global hot issues .Currently, the total human population on earth is about seven billion ( 7 billion). They need to drink clean water every day for their survival. Unless they get it, they cannot continue to live. It is vitally important for human beings to get access to portable water so that they can sustain their life. As drinking water is the most essential element for everyday life of the humans, we must try to find ground water as well as surface water as much as we can.  A man can live without having food a day, whereas he cannot live without drinking water a day. That is why people around the world seriously  think about finding ways and means to exploit  fresh water resources  on land in the world. Otherwise, if a country exists near the sea or an island country, the  solar  powered  desalination plant should be set up to generate fresh water from sea water. Actually this installation  does not cost a lot. Either rich countries or small countries  can afford to do this way . We all know how important water is and it is a life of living things. Most of the  highly-civilized nations  had  settled near the big rivers e.g  Babylon ( near the rivers Yuphrates  and Tigrate), Egypt ( near the river Nile) ,Bagan (near the Ayeyarwaddy). This record vividly  shows  that  human settlement  depends  on nearby the availability of water resources.  They chose the locations near the river banks because   they could  take  drinking water from the rivers for sustainable human  life. They also could  grow crops by irrigating water from river and catch fish for their daily food. Even the space scientists are striving to find water on the moon and on other planets .  However, they still have not found any water and biological activities on the moon and Mars. This is Man’s exploration in solar system to conquer the planets  but exploring water is categorized as the most important  task  for humans .
United nations and some INGO have sought to exploit clean water resources as much as they can for supplying safe water to those who do not  get drinkable  water in their daily life. World Food Program, a UN organization, is supplying purified bottled drinking water to peoples in some African countries and in India. They   live in the poverty stricken areas and their health conditions are worsening.  The root cause of being unhealthy is that they do not get access to clean water for their daily consumption. They are still alive but suffering from some diseases  because they drink dirty or contaminated water every day. The scarcer the clean water, the worse they face health problems. Due to negligent activities of humans, fresh water of some areas in the world is getting dirty and contaminated badly.eg. Mining, Disposing wastages, Herding animals and animal husbandry near the lakes, rivers and streams. The people who live around these areas cannot enjoy drinking   clean- water indeed. Acid rain caused by mass  factories  is also a problem which makes natural rain water unclean and toxic. In this case, storage of rain water is totally not possible.
The following  is  the UN-Water ’s  findings and predictions  through “ International  Decade for Action: ’Water For Life’ ; 2005-2015 ”.
****‘ Water use has been growing at more than twice the rate of population in the last century. Increase in water withdrawals by 2025, the developing countries will reach 50 % and the developed countries will reach 18 %. By 2025, 1800 million people will be living in countries or regions with absolute water scarcity, and two-thirds of the world population could be under stress condition.’ Water scarcity already affects every continent. Around 1.2 billion people, or almost one-fifth of the world’s   population, live in areas of physical scarcity, and 500 million people are approaching this situation. Another 1.6 billion people, or almost one quarter of the world’s population face economic water shortage (where  countries  lack  the necessary infrastructure to take water from rivers and aquifers)’. *****
We should be aware of the global water-shortage caused by ground water over-pumping and aquifer depletion. The adequate treatment of waste- water is required and it is a solution to this problem . It is one of the easy and possible ways to take drinkable- water. Therefore, please  don’t waste and contaminate water on earth !.Water  is  your  life!!!

